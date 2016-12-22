Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Greece says wants speedy reform review, delays could harm outlook

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned on Thursday that delays could hinder economic recovery after years of recession

Gulf News
 

ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday Athens wanted a speedy conclusion to a now-stalled review of bailout reforms, warning delays could hinder economic recovery after years of recession.

Athens’s European lenders last week suspended short term debt relief for the nation after Tsipras’s leftist administration granted a one-off Christmas bonus to pensioners without consulting creditors.

Greece is following reforms outlined in a bailout programme worth up to 86 billion euros. It is its third since 2010, and regular reviews of reforms and approval by lenders are vital for Athens to continue receiving tranches of financial aid.

“Our aim is to conclude the second review in a timely manner so there is no question hovering over the positive momentum (of the economy),” Tsipras told a conference in Athens.

“Greece now has the basic preconditions in place which would allow it to autonomously enter money markets in 2017.” The country was on the cusp of strong recovery after seven years of deep recession, Tsipras said at the launching of an equity fund in cooperation with the European Investment Bank, the long-term financing arm of the European Commission.

Tsipras said the economy was on course for rebounding by 2.7 per cent in 2017 and 3.1 per cent in 2018.

“It’s my deep conviction ... there isn’t a European institution which would want this road map disrupted, of emerging from this deep tunnel the Greek economy found itself in for many years,” he said.

“Nobody would want to revisit the uncertainty over the country’s prospects, and certainly nobody would want to discourage investors who are starting to regain confidence, thus weakening the prospects of recovery,” he said.

On Wednesday, Greece and Eurozone negotiators discussed guarantees that Athens could offer to make sure the pensioner payout was a one-off measure not to be replicated, Eurozone and Greek officials told Reuters.

More from Economy

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

Also In Economy

Oil price will still dominate Saudi economy

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays