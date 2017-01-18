Global growth outlook shaky on trade protectionism fears-Reuters poll

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Global growth outlook shaky on trade protectionism fears-Reuters poll

‘While 2017 does not look as if it will be the ‘year of living dangerously’, 2018 could well be more fraught’

Gulf News
 

Bengaluru: The global economic outlook remains shaky, despite recent pockets of resilience, according to the overwhelming majority of economists polled by Reuters who said a rise in protectionist trade policies would hamper growth.

With elections due in a number of major Eurozone countries, political change in the bloc was picked as a close second choice for potential disruptions to the global economic revival.

That uncertainty is heightened by the signs of a rise in nationalist sentiment worldwide, as exemplified by Britain’s surprise vote last year to leave the European Union and Donald Trump’s shock US election victory.

Three months ago, economists overwhelmingly cited a pickup in international trade as essential for improvement in the world economy. But an expected rise in protectionist policies has dented confidence in those prospects.

This trend is reflected in most other Reuters polls over the past month on major economies, stock prices, bond yields and foreign exchange rates.

“Clearly, the geopolitical, political and economic risks facing the world are many and multifarious, and it is no easy matter to isolate those that seem most apparent to us,” wrote Mike Carey, chief economist at CA-CIB in a note.

“While 2017 does not look as if it will be the ‘year of living dangerously’, 2018 could well be more fraught.” Reuters polls of over 500 economists across Asia, Europe and the Americas reveal downgrades, or at best no change to growth forecasts compared with previous months, as well as a weaker inflation outlook across most countries.

While the latest poll gave only a 10 per cent probability of a global economic recession this year, the main difference this time is that the range of forecasts for global growth showed lower highs and lower lows.

Free trade

Speculation that Trump will enact bold stimulus and reflationary measures once in office has pushed up US 10-year Treasury yields by around 50 basis points since election day, lit a fire under the dollar and sent US stocks to record highs.

But concerns over his stand on trade are starting to undermine investor sentiment, with the yen — considered a safety bet in uncertain times — back to its highest levels in more than five weeks.

“Maybe a home-grown US wage acceleration is underway, with Trump’s policies acting as a conduit to bring it all about. It’s a nice thought, but we need more substance,” wrote Jan Lambregts, global head of financial markets research at Rabobank.

“Trump’s fiscal plans are as of yet unclear in size, focus and therefore impact. Markets are currently priced for perfection when it comes to Trump’s policies. That’s a lot to ask for.” Trump’s posture on trade has clouded the outlook for the US economy with rising risks of a trade war with China.

A strong dollar, which hit a 14-year high earlier this month and is up close to 6 per cent since the US election result, acts as a drag on the economy by making US exports relatively more expensive as well as damping down import price inflation.

Underlying inflation pressure

Across the Atlantic, the recent optimism that the Eurozone economy is on a more robust growth path has weakened and will only be maintained if there are no major upsets in several national elections there.

While Eurozone inflation in December was the highest in 3-1/2 years, the outlook for price growth remained weak. Not a single economist in the poll of more than 60 said they expected inflation to hit 2 per cent this year or next.

“Despite the US reflation trade, we see little underlying inflation pressure in Europe. Meaningful fiscal expansion seems unlikely and structural reform has stalled or even reversed,” wrote Janet Henry, global chief economist at HSBC.

“QE is failing to lift inflation but the ECB may need to taper, if only to shift pressure back to governments.” Britain’s inflation rate is expected to soar following sterling’s fall since the Brexit vote. But the economy will dodge a recession this year at least as the Bank of England maintains its ultra-easy policy stance.

Emerging economies recovering

Since Trump’s victory, expectations of protectionist policies have driven investors out of emerging markets.

But the latest poll showed Brazil will come out of its worst recession ever this year, albeit very slowly and still leaving millions unemployed.

Despite expectations for sluggish world trade and Trump’s trade policy, China — the world’s second-largest economy — is forecast to grow 6.5 per cent this year as the government keeps up policy support.

India, which was one of the few exceptions in emerging markets with a stable outlook, likely lost momentum in the final three months of 2016 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ban on high-value currency notes hurt demand and businesses.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
HSBC
follow this tag on MGNHSBC
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Business urged to help solve Arab problems

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access