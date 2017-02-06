German industrial orders leap in December

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

German industrial orders leap in December

Firms received 5.2 per cent more orders in the final month of last year, correcting for seasonal effects

Gulf News
 

Frankfurt Am Main: Industrial orders in Europe’s largest economy Germany jumped in December, data released Monday showed, beating predictions and suggesting that economic good times will continue into 2017.

Firms received 5.2 per cent more orders in the final month of last year, correcting for seasonal effects, the federal statistics office Destatis said.

Analysts surveyed by Factset had predicted the figure would creep up by 0.7 per cent.

Most of December’s boost was down to large contracts, with the increase at just 0.4 per cent if they were excluded.

Destatis also released updated data showing that a fall in industrial orders in November had been sharper than expected, at 3.6 per cent rather than 2.5 per cent.

All of December’s rise in contracts came from industrial goods makers, whose order books expanded 9.7 per cent while producer goods and consumer goods both fell back slightly.

Domestic demand was the most powerful driver of the increase, adding 6.7 per cent over November compared with 3.9 per cent for foreign contracts.

Orders from Germany’s Eurozone neighbours grew by 10 per cent, while custom from the rest of the world remained flat.

“The trend in orders continues to point upwards,” the economy ministry in Berlin commented, pointing to a “strong increase” in the final quarter of 2017.

“This signals a further enlivening of industrial activity over the winter half year,” the ministry statement continued.

“With today’s December data, the entire year has all of a sudden become the best year for new orders since 2010,” analyst Carsten Brzeski of ING Diba bank said.

“The coming months will definitely bring some negative surprises,” he went on, pointing to the start of Brexit negotiations and an unpredictable Trump administration in the United States.

Even so, “today’s data suggest that German industry could shift into a higher gear in the first quarter,” Brzeski said.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Australia, China vow to deepen ties on trade

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body