Fed rates guidance for 2017 points to higher cost of funds in the GCC

Dima Jardaneh

Dubai: Policy rate hikes by GCC central banks in response to a 25 basis points (0.25 per cent) increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve on December 14 is widely seen as inconsequential, but economists analysts say a faster rise in rates next year could hurt region’s economies.

The Fed updated their economic projections over 2016-19 and for the longer run, highlighting optimism by improving forecasts for US real GDP, employment and inflation. Faster pace of rate hikes are expected in 2017 with a guidance for 3 hikes, as against September 16 expectations of 2 hikes.

“The impact of this December’s rate hike on cost of funding is relatively mute; it is only 25bps and was anticipated by the market. What is more of a game changer would be the sharper steepening in US rates which we do not expect to happen till 2018. Our house view is that we will see only one Fed hike next year which will be at year-end notwithstanding the Fed’s signalling of three hikes,” said Dima Jardaneh, Head of Economic Research Mena, Standard Chartered.

The December 2016 Fed hike was already largely priced into US dollar libor [London interbank offered] rates. Domestic liquidity conditions and the spread of interbank rates over Libor will be largely determined by the oil price and the extent of the recovery in oil export receipts.

“If the gradual recovery in oil prices sustains, this would boost government oil revenues, reducing pressure on government deposits at banks and lowering governments’ financing needs. Alternatively, a steeper US tightening cycle than we expect in 2017 and/or a lowering in oil prices would amplify liquidity pressures,” said Jardaneh.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed’s policy and rate setting body has signalled three possible rate hikes by 0.25 per cent, instead of previously two. Despite this unexpected ‘hawkish’ interest rate outlook, financial markets took these Fed statements on rates as a sign of confidence for the US economic upturn.

Trumpflation risk

On the back of an aggressive guidance, the Trump administration’s stand of fiscal stimulus adds to the uncertainty. Analysts say the US economic backdrop is completely the reverse of what it was year ago, with a broadly materialising upturn and fiscal easing adding fuel to inflation outlook warranting further tightening.

“We believe that the current Fed policy guidance looks appropriate for the year ahead. However, there is a caveat: Fed chairperson Yellen indicated that the still unspecified economic policies of the new Trump government are a challenge to the Fed’s policy stance. A stronger-than-expected fiscal stimulus bears the risk that the Fed might this time even be too conservative with its current projections,” said Janwillem Acket, chief economist, Julius Baer.

Following the policy rate hike, Saudi Arabia decided to keep the repo rate unchanged in a move to ensure that liquidity in the banking sector was still comfortable, and to mitigate interbank lending rates from steeply rising.

“Though some central banks have kept the lending rates unchanged in response to the rate hike in the US in order to keep the liquidity in their economies comfortable, future rate hikes would eventually reflect on in interbank rates and eventually lead to higher borrowing costs in the region,” said Faisal Hasan, Head — Investment Research, Kamco Research.

Analysts say further rate hikes may add to the existing challenges for the GCC in terms of lower growth, the recent cut in oil output and budgetary constraints, as higher borrowing costs are likely to make its way through to corporates and consumers via higher interbank rates.