Expo 2020 Dubai’s GCC Roadshow sets off in Oman

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Expo 2020 Dubai’s GCC Roadshow sets off in Oman

To discuss with business leaders in five countries how their companies can maximise opportunities from the first World Expo in the Arab world

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A delegation from Expo 2020 Dubai has set out on a GCC Roadshow to discuss with business leaders in five countries how their companies can maximise opportunities from the first World Expo in the Arab world. The roadshow began with a meeting in Muscat, Oman, with Omani officials highlighting how the Expo will offer wide-ranging opportunities for Omani businesses of all sizes. The trip to Oman marks the beginning of a wider GCC Roadshow for the Expo 2020 Dubai team, which will also visit Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia in the coming months.

More from Economy

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN
Oman
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Blockchain tech gains traction in Dubai

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza