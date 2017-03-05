Expo 2020 Dubai’s GCC Roadshow sets off in Oman

Dubai: A delegation from Expo 2020 Dubai has set out on a GCC Roadshow to discuss with business leaders in five countries how their companies can maximise opportunities from the first World Expo in the Arab world. The roadshow began with a meeting in Muscat, Oman, with Omani officials highlighting how the Expo will offer wide-ranging opportunities for Omani businesses of all sizes. The trip to Oman marks the beginning of a wider GCC Roadshow for the Expo 2020 Dubai team, which will also visit Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia in the coming months.