Eurozone economy registering surprisingly strong growth spurt

Data may add pressure to European Central Bank policy

Gulf News
 

Brussels: Industries across the Eurozone cranked up output in November and Germany ended the year with its strongest growth in five year, data showed on Thursday, pointing to an economic spurt that may be arriving earlier than some ECB policymakers expect.

Eurozone industrial output in the 19-country currency bloc surged 1.5 per cent on the month and 3.2 per cent year-on-year as firms stepped up production before Christmas. Both figures were far better than expected.

That gelled with a surprisingly large increase in Italian industrial production, also reported on Thursday, and similarly robust numbers earlier this month from France.

The German statistics office, meanwhile, estimated growth in the Eurozone largest economy was around 0.5 per cent for the fourth quarter and expanded by 1.9 per cent in 2016, the strongest rate in five years.

Economists said these figures added to the evidence that Eurozone gross domestic product will have picked up in the last quarter of last year.

Eurozone GDP

The strong rise of industrial output “reinforces our belief that Eurozone GDP growth could well have reached 0.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016,” said Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight.

Eurozone GDP grew a modest 0.3 per cent in second and third quarter of last year, after a 0.5 per cent rise in the first quarter.

Thursday’s figures add to a jump in the bloc’s economic sentiment which in December reached its strongest level since March 2011.

Eurozone consumer confidence also hit a 20-month high in December and has been rising for four consecutive months, European Commission’s estimates showed.

Monthly retail sales in the bloc did fall by 0.4 per cent in November but only after a rise by 1.4 per cent in October, by far the largest in years.

