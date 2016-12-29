Eurozone corporate lending hits highest rate since 2009

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Eurozone corporate lending hits highest rate since 2009

European Central Bank tries to stimulate economy after years of anaemic growth

Gulf News
 

FRANKFURT: Bank lending to Eurozone companies grew at the fastest pace since the tail end of the global financial crisis last month as the European Central Bank (ECB) tries to stimulate the economy after years of anaemic growth.

Unprecedented stimulus, including negative interest rates and free central bank loans to the bank sector, are slowly making their way through the economy, even as key policymakers argue the impact of the measures is so far weaker than expected.

Lending to non-financial corporations grew by 2.2 per cent in November, the highest since mid-2009, while lending growth to households accelerated to 1.9 per cent, the fastest pace since mid-2011, the ECB said on Thursday.

The figures suggest that unprecedented stimulus, including negative interest rates and free central bank loans to the bank sector, are slowly making their way through the economy, even as key policymakers argue that impact of the ECB measures is so far weaker than expected.

Lending grew as composite corporate borrowing costs and household mortgage rates are both holding at record lows, well below 2 per cent, thanks to years of monetary easing by the ECB.

Also suggesting firming growth, the M3 measure of money circulating in the Eurozone, which has in the past predicted future economic activity, also accelerated to hit 4.8 per cent in November, beating forecasts for 4.4 per cent growth.

Still, the ECB has committed to maintaining its asset buys to help keep financing conditions low, at least until the end of next year, as inflation remains well short of its target.

Likely hitting 1 per cent around the turn of the year, inflation is still well short of the ECB’s target of 2 per cent.

A weaker euro and a big rise in oil prices could boost inflation in the coming year, analysts said.

More from Economy

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

Also In Economy

Political upheavals may spell megadeal trouble

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan