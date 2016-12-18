Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Erdoganomics vindicated as data revamp rewrites history

The Middle East’s largest economy now appears to have expanded much faster than initially thought in the years after the financial crisis

Image Credit: Reuters
Women look at gold jewellery at a shop in the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul.
Gulf News
 

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic strategy looks like it has just been vindicated, with a little help from one of the largest statistical revisions in the country’s modern history.

Following the release of reworked gross domestic product data series by the country’s statistics agency, Turkstat, this week, the Middle East’s largest economy now appears to have expanded much faster than initially thought in the years after the financial crisis.

Given that in those years the debate about policy in Turkey was dominated by Erdogan’s more unorthodox take on economics, this is being interpreted as a boost to the president and his allies.

Their counter-intuitive stance has argued that higher interest rates will only help accelerate Turkey’s chronic inflation problem and that external imbalances are not a reason to avoid lowering lending costs. Inflation came in at 7 per cent last month.

Those ideas were long thought to be counterproductive in comparison with Erdogan’s first five years in power when market-oriented reforms defended by earlier statesmen and better ties with European allies allowed Turkey to achieve turbo-charged growth. According to the same narrative, the pace of expansion has sharply come down since the peak of the financial crisis due to the policy backlash spearheaded by the president himself.

That theory, widely held among some of Turkey’s most respected economists, isn’t backed by the new set of figures from Turkstat. GDP rose by an average 5.7 of per cent since 2009, compared to 7.1 per cent during the first five years of Erdogan era. Before Monday’s revisions, the gap was much bigger with estimates for the same periods at 3.8 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively.

“They are naturally going to use this in future economic debate, arguing that they are already doing the right thing,” said Cem Baslevent, a professor of economics at Istanbul’s Bilgi University. “Formation of new policy can’t be based” on the assumption that there is no need for further reforms.

More from Economy

tags from this story

Recep Tayyip Erdogan
follow this tag on MGNRecep Tayyip Erdogan

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

Recep Tayyip Erdogan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Saudi Arabia projects $53b deficit in 2017

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party