Erdogan adviser says Moody’s statement doesn’t fit reality of Turkish economy

The ratings agency said earlier that Turkish bank profits will be hit significantly this year

Gulf News
 

ANKARA: The latest statement on Turkey by rating agency Moody’s does not fit the reality of the Turkish economy or its banking sector,

Bulent Gedikli, an adviser to President Tayyip Erdogan, said on Twitter on Monday. Moody’s said earlier that Turkish bank profits will be hit significantly this year by increased non-performing loans and warned of a “general worsening” in the investment climate. It also said that it expected gross non-performing loans to be above 4 per cent by the end of the year, a level which it said would require increased provisioning expenses and would reduce banks’ profitability. (Reuters)

