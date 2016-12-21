Emirati investments overseas reach $9.3b
Abu Dhabi: Emirati investments overseas have grown over the past few years, reaching nearly $9.3 billion (Dh34 billion) in 2015 and cumulatively jumping to $87.4 billion, making the UAE the top Arab foreign investor.
The figures were disclosed by the Ministry of Economy during the UAE International Investors Council (UAEIIC), which recently concluded its first-ever annual meeting.
The meeting, attended by Sultan Al Mansouri, the UAE’s Minister of Economy and Chairman of UAEIIC, discussed opportunities and challenges faced by Emirati enterprises and national investments in global markets.
During the event, Al Mansouri emphasised the UAE’s commitment to developing Emirati investments in line with the country’s efforts for economic diversification and raising its global economic competitiveness. He pointed out that the country’s gross domestic product grew 3.8 per cent in 2015.
The minister also discussed the UAEIIC’s role in providing a platform for developing overseas Emirati investments by helping facilitate communications with government authorities to secure support of the interest of Emirati investors abroad. Additionally, the council provides a database for identifying foreign investment opportunities.
Also speaking at the event was Dr Luis Oganes, global head of emerging markets research at J.P. Morgan, who discussed the current economic situation and factors influencing the global investment market.
He highlighted the UAE as having a stable economy and being a prominent investment destination. Oganes also discussed investment opportunities within the global emerging markets, and reviewed the countries where UAE companies invest as well as to what extent they are affected by political changes.