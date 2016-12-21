Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Emirati investments overseas reach $9.3b

UAE International Investors Council concludes first-ever meeting

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Emirati investments overseas have grown over the past few years, reaching nearly $9.3 billion (Dh34 billion) in 2015 and cumulatively jumping to $87.4 billion, making the UAE the top Arab foreign investor.

The figures were disclosed by the Ministry of Economy during the UAE International Investors Council (UAEIIC), which recently concluded its first-ever annual meeting.

The meeting, attended by Sultan Al Mansouri, the UAE’s Minister of Economy and Chairman of UAEIIC, discussed opportunities and challenges faced by Emirati enterprises and national investments in global markets.

During the event, Al Mansouri emphasised the UAE’s commitment to developing Emirati investments in line with the country’s efforts for economic diversification and raising its global economic competitiveness. He pointed out that the country’s gross domestic product grew 3.8 per cent in 2015.

The minister also discussed the UAEIIC’s role in providing a platform for developing overseas Emirati investments by helping facilitate communications with government authorities to secure support of the interest of Emirati investors abroad. Additionally, the council provides a database for identifying foreign investment opportunities.

Also speaking at the event was Dr Luis Oganes, global head of emerging markets research at J.P. Morgan, who discussed the current economic situation and factors influencing the global investment market.

He highlighted the UAE as having a stable economy and being a prominent investment destination. Oganes also discussed investment opportunities within the global emerging markets, and reviewed the countries where UAE companies invest as well as to what extent they are affected by political changes.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Saudi Arabia projects $53b deficit in 2017

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party