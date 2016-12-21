Emirates Global Aluminium, GE ink emissions deal
Dubai: Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and GE Power on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to reduce EGA’s emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx) with a 100-day programme under the UAE Government Accelerators Programme.
EGA’s goal is to reduce its NOx emissions by 10 per cent by the end of February. Success in the project will improve air quality by the equivalent of removing 280,000 cars and their emissions from the UAE’s roads.
The signing, at the Government Accelerators headquarters in Emirates Towers, Dubai, was witnessed by Dr Thani Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment.