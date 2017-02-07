Egypt says remittances, foreign inflows jump after float

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Egypt says remittances, foreign inflows jump after float

Foreign investors been gradually returning to Egyptian assets since currency controls were abandoned in an effort to end foreign-currency shortage

Image Credit: Reuters
A man counts U.S dollars at a money exchange office in central Cairo Pores si bernatia quodignatus velestia cum
Gulf News
 

CAIRO

Remittances from Egyptians working abroad are surging and foreigners bought more than $250 million (Dh917.5 million) in local assets on Sunday alone, further signs of growing confidence in the nation’s economy after it floated the currency and secured a $12 billion IMF loan.

Expatriate workers sent home $4.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, up 12 per cent from a year earlier, and most of it transferred after the pound was floated on November 3, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday. Rami Aboul Naga, assistant sub-governor at the bank, told Bloomberg News separately that most of Sunday’s foreign inflows were in local-currency debt.

“In the past few weeks, we’ve been seeing persistent and growing inflows across equities and fixed income,” Aboul Naga said late on Monday.

Foreign investors have been gradually returning to Egyptian assets since currency controls were abandoned in an effort to end a crippling foreign-currency shortage and help secure IMF assistance. Foreign holdings of T-bills grew to 10.2 billion pounds ($552 million) in December. That’s up from 989 million pounds in October, which translates into $111 million in pre-float terms and half that amount in today’s terms.

“Investors were testing the waters in November and December with small investments. Now we’re seeing relatively bigger tickets,” said Mohammad Abu Basha, an economist at EFG-Hermes, the Arab world’s largest investment bank. “Now we can say investors are becoming more convinced by Egypt’s story.”

Yet foreign holdings in Egyptian debt remain very low, suggesting there is “plenty of potential for more inflows,” Abu Basha said. Foreigners held about 60 billion Egyptian pounds worth of T-bills before the 2011 uprising against President Hosni Mubarak.

The newfound confidence in the economy was demonstrated last month when Egypt sold $4 billion in international bonds at a lower cost than initial guidance, having attracted bids worth more than three times the amount raised. The sale ensured that Egypt covered its funding gap this year, boosting confidence in the Egyptian pound, Abu Basha said.

Foreign reserves also rose to $26.4 billion in January, their highest level in more than five years. Aboul Naga said they now cover 5.7 months worth of imports.

The pound has lost more than half of its value since the November float, trading at about 18.22 to the dollar on Tuesday. Egypt’s benchmark EGX30 index for stocks has surged by 53 per cent in local currency terms in the period.

The growing foreign demand for Egyptian debt also helped to reduce yields, Abu Basha said. The average yield on 9-month T-bills fell by 1.06 percentage points on Sunday to 18.86 per cent, its lowest level since mid-December.

More from Economy

tags from this story

Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGNInternational Monetary Fund

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Gulf jobs: Sectors hiring the most in 2017

Business Gallery

Look: Inside the most expensive home in US

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini