Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Economy pays tab for Japan Inc’s free lunch on overtime

Long hours, low overtime pay have become standard practice

Gulf News
 

Tokyo: Japanese workers put up with long hours and unpaid overtime under pressure from cost-saving companies, and figures from government, which wants more money in workers’ pockets to boost consumer spending, appear to underestimate the problem.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is trying to enact labour reforms as part of his “Abenomics” plan to end decades of stagnant growth and deflation. His proposals include measures to cut working hours and limit overtime, raise wages for temporary workers and make things easier for employees with children.

By law, both management and rank-and-file employees should get paid for extra work, but companies have been discouraging overtime claims for so long that employees accept it as normal.

Government data shows that Japanese work an average of 14.2 hours of overtime a month, but 2,000 respondents in a recent survey by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation said they worked an average of 40.3 hours of overtime a month, and get paid for just 22.7.

“Workers often face pressure from their superiors, sometimes in subtle, unspoken ways, to claim less overtime hours than actually worked,” said Toshiaki Matsumoto, chief executive of HR Strategy, a human resources consultancy.

A deferential work culture means few speak up.

“Often I don’t bother claiming overtime because my projects would run over budget, and that would hurt my chances for promotion,” said one 38-year-old IT engineer who asked not to be named for fear of upsetting his boss.

He estimates that he works an average of 50 unpaid overtime hours a month, often leaving the office at 8pm, spending some time with his wife and 3-year-old son before bed, then getting up at 3am to tackle unfinished work.

A 26-year-old Tokyo man who works in sales at a steel trading company said his employer regularly pressured workers into reducing hours on their overtime forms. In busy times he works from 7am to midnight, plus Saturdays.

“The amount of overtime has left me exhausted,” he said.

At times, the punishingly long hours can have tragic consequences.

The suicide of a 24-year-old ad agency worker who clocked up 105 hours of overtime in the month before she fell into depression was last month ruled “karoshi”, or death by overwork.

DEAF EARS Abe’s pleas for businesses to put up wages to kick-start the economy have largely fallen on deaf ears. But if the results for the union survey are extrapolated nationwide, just paying employees for the hours they work could push up consumer spending by 13.4 per cent, according to Reuters calculations based on monthly wage data and the propensity to consume.

“It’s a problem if you’re working long hours and not getting the compensation you’re entitled to,” said Norio Miyagawa, senior economist at Mizuho Securities, adding that working long hours also meant people didn’t have time to go out and spend.

In an era of weak global demand and uncertainty about economic prospects, Japanese companies have been hoarding cash rather than sharing it with the workforce.

Since Abe took office in late 2012, recurring profits have gone up 62.3 per cent, but staff compensation has grown a miserly 2.1 per cent. Household spending has risen just 1.6 per cent during the same period.

“Companies are without a doubt robbing workers of their wages and free time,” said Toko Shirakawa, a visiting professor at Sagami Women’s University and a member of the government’s work culture panel.

But cultural and workplace expectations are difficult to change overnight, and civil servants say the government also needs to get its own house in order.

One 26-year-old at a government agency in downtown Tokyo said he was paid for about 70 per cent of the overtime hours he worked.

“I request pay for all the overtime hours I work, but we operate on a fixed budget, which means you don’t automatically receive the full amount,” said the man, who declined to be named. “I feel like I’m working for free.”

More from Economy

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

Also In Economy

Saudi Arabia projects $53b deficit in 2017

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed