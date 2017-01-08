Mobile
Economists want to be members of Donald Trump’s team, really

And would be willing to pitch in if asked, according to former economic policy makers now in academia

Gulf News
 

Chicago: Economists aren’t shying away from joining Donald Trump’s administration and would be willing to pitch in if asked, according to former economic policymakers now in academia.

“The president will be able to get any economist he asked for,” said Glenn Hubbard, who served President George W. Bush as chairman of his Council of Economic Advisers from 2001 to 2003 and is now dean of Columbia University’s Graduate School of Business. Hubbard spoke Saturday in Chicago at the American Economic Association annual conference.

A delay in naming a new CEA chair and reports that the position might go to CNBC commentator Lawrence Kudlow spawned speculation that leading academic economists were reluctant to join a team headed by an avowed sceptic of free trade.

“I don’t see that,” said John Taylor, an economics professor who served in the Bush administration as under secretary of Treasury for international affairs and now teaches at Stanford University. “It’s a pretty exciting time and lots of things are going on,” said Taylor, who worked in three other administrations as well.

Alan Krueger, who led the CEA in the White House of President Barack Obama from 2011 to 2013 before passing the torch to incumbent Jason Furman, suggested that it might be more of a matter of Trump not wanting many economists in his administration, rather than the other way around.

“I worry more about the demand side than the supply side,” said the Princeton University professor said. The audience laughed.

— Bloomberg

