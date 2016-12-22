Mobile
Duterte signs 3.35tr peso national budget for 2017

Biggest chunk goes to Philippines education department

Image Credit: Reuters
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte arrives for an orchid naming ceremony at Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore.
Gulf News
 

MANILA: President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law a 3.35-trillion peso (Dh279.16 billion) national budget for 2017, his first appropriations measure, which has allocated a large part to the education department, following his campaign promise to give free college education in state colleges and universities, and social services for poor people.

“The 2017 budget of 3.35 trillion peso [Dh279.16 billion] includes a sizeable increase in allocation of infrastructure projects, free education for state universities and colleges, universal health care, rice allowance for the poor, free irrigation subsistence, allowance for prisoners, pension for war veterans and centenarians that should directly benefit our citizens,” Duterte said in a speech after the signing of Republic Act No. 10924 or the General Appropriations Act (GAA).

The education department has a total budget of 544.1 billion pesos. It includes 58.72 billion pesos for state universities and colleges and 18.7 billion pesos for the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), all of which will help subsidise free tertiary education in state schools.

Duterte’s promise to establish the “golden age of infrastructure” has resulted in initial appropriation of 454.7 billion pesos to the department of public works and highways (DPWH).

He has envisioned a 7 trillion peso appropriation for infrastructure development for the next six years.

His 53.3 billion peso budget for the department of transportation was meant to solve the country’s underdeveloped transportation system, including Metro Manila’s horrendous traffic jam.

Duterte said his administration is “pro-investment, pro-growth, and pro-development”.

Although known for his relentless campaign against illegal drug trade, Duterte’s budget for the interior and local government department comes third with 18 billion pesos, and the defence department with 137.2 billion pesos.

The national budget has allocated 128.3 billion pesos for the social welfare department, said Duterte, adding, it is “pro-people” and it shows “the national government’s commitments to support the needs of our people to enhance basic social services and projects.”

Although he has promised to enhance health care for the poor, the health department was given only 96.3 billion pesos; and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), 53.22 billion pesos.

The national budget has allocated 2 billion pesos to the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) to subsidise water fees of farmers.

“Farmers will no longer have to pay irrigation fees. I’ve been wondering all these years why we have to pay for water (for irrigation),” he explained.

Lawmakers, business leaders, and development partners witnessed Duterte’s signing of the national budget which has been called a “symbol for change”.

The 2017 budget was 11.6 per cent higher than the 3 trillion-peso national budget for 2016 which was signed by then outgoing President Benigno Aquino.

Interest rate:

The Philippines also left its benchmark interest rate at a record low as emerging nations brace for a steeper tightening path in the US.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas kept the overnight reverse repurchase rate at 3 per cent, it said in Manila on Thursday, as predicted by all 18 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Policymakers increased inflation forecasts for 2017 and 2018, Bloomberg reported, adding that economists forecast Bangko Sentral will be among the first to follow the Federal Reserve in tightening policy next year as faster growth stokes inflation.

