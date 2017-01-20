Dutch PM praises EU vision following May’s Brexit defence

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dutch PM praises EU vision following May’s Brexit defence

Mark Rutte admits the union needs change, particularly in nations’ reform commitments

Image Credit: Francis Matthew/Gulf News
Seattle artist John Grade made a plaster mould of a tree at the World Economic Forum in Davos and asked volunteers to weave the shell of the tree with more than 500,000 wooden bricks. Who said Davos is all work and no play?
Gulf News
 

Davos: The European Union was set up to ensure that European nations will never go to war again, and to build security and prosperity for its people. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte reminded the Davos session on Europe’s future that this essential vision is as valid today as it was when sovereign European nations came together to build their future together.

He was speaking just after British Prime Minister Theresa May had given a lacklustre defence of Britain’s decision to leave the EU, about which Rutte simply said that the UK had chosen to control immigration and therefore will cut itself off from its biggest market, which can only lead to lower economic growth for Britain.

The panel of European politicians and businessmen with whom Rutte was debating Europe’s future were utterly convinced that the EU is necessary and has achieved a lot, even though it needs urgent reforms.

Ana Botin, Group Chairman of Santander Bank, was very clear when she said that “Europe has been a success. It is the best model for growth, peace and prosperity, but we need to integrate faster and we need structural, fiscal and banking reform to build a more durable union”.

Weakening euro

Rutte agreed that the EU needs to change, and he listed several problems that need to be addressed. First was that not all Eurozone members carry out their commitments to reform, and therefore they are weakening the euro for all the member states. He also wanted the Single Market to expand to cover services and digital, and he regretted a recent European Commission decision to refuse to allow free flow of data across borders which now has to be reviewed by the member state, 20 of whom have supported the move. And lastly he wanted the new European budget to focus on supporting job creation.

Frans Timmermanns, the European Commission’s First Vice President for the Rule of Law and Better Regulation, agreed with Rutte and took pride in his department’s efforts to reduce the flow of regulation from Brussels. He said that it has dismissed 80 per cent of new proposals and is now looking back over old proposals to see what can be reviewed.

The issue of how member states behave in the EU was raised by Martin Schultz, the President of the European Parliament, as he reminded the panel that every member state is a sovereign nation that has chosen to join the EU and work with its institutions. This means that “nations have to take ownership of European decisions, and not run back to their voters blaming Brussels for everything”.

But like every other mainstream European, Schulz was convinced that the EU is both a necessary thing but one which also has done a great deal of good. “The population of the EU is 7 per cent of the global total, and after the UK leaves it will become 5 per cent. We have to stick together if we are to have any impact outside our borders”.

Emotional campaigning

This is not the view of the current British government, and earlier May had used a rather bizarre description of the heated and emotional campaigning around the Brexit referendum, when she said that “a little over 6 months ago, millions of my fellow citizens upset the odds by voting, with determination and quiet resolve, to leave the European Union and embrace the world”.

May did tell the Davos audience that “it remains overwhelmingly and compellingly in Britain’s national interest that the EU as an organisation should succeed” but went straight on to dismiss much that the Europeans hold dear when she described the Brexit result as “a vote to restore parliamentary democracy, national self-determination and to return the right to make decisions for ourselves”.

She also launched her latest catchphrase of Britain becoming Global Britain as it returns to its internationalist heritage and she described Britain as being proud of its shared European heritage, but also a country that has always looked beyond Europe to the wider world.

More from Economy

tags from this story

Brexit
follow this tag on MGNBrexit
Theresa May
follow this tag on MGNTheresa May
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Davos
follow this tag on MGNDavos

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

Brexit
follow this tag on MGN
Theresa May
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Davos
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Talks open with UK over trade deals

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE