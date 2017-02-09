Mobile
Dubai's private sector just had its best month in two years

Key economic indicators point to new projects and sales though jobs creation lags

  • Shoppers throng Dubai Mall. Image Credit: Zarina Fernandes/ GN Archrives
  • Workers at a construction site in Dubai.Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives
  • Workers at a construction site in Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
 

Dubai: In a mirror image of the wider UAE economy, Duai's non-oil private sector managed to get off to a strong start to the year — in fact the best in nearly two years, according to Emirates NBD economy tracker.

Given the time of the year, the travel and tourism sector turned in the strongest performance, followed by the wholesale and retail sector and construction.

But new job creation is still rated as "modest". 

The Emirates NBD index registered 57.1 and up from 55.9, to signal the "fastest rate of improvement in 23 months".

“The rise in the Dubai Economy Tracker index... was mainly due to faster expansion in output and new orders," said Khatija Haque, Head of MENA Research at Emirates NBD.

"While some of the improvement was attributed to new projects, price discounting is still playing a significant part in supporting demand.”

The survey covers the Dubai non-oil private sector economy, with additional sector data published for travel and tourism, wholesale and retail and construction.

Interestingly, the index findings suggest wholesale and retail sector had its best turnout in seven months, "with some firms linking the increase to promotional activities to stimulate client demand".

And construction firms cited "new projects as the principal factor behind the increase in output".

