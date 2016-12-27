Dubai Quality Group, Ajman Free Zone sign investor partnership
Dubai: Ajman Free Zone (AFZ) and Dubai Quality Group (DQG) have signed an investor partnership agreement aimed at fostering quality, business excellence and workplace innovation at AFZ.
The investor partnership between the organisations aims to enable the exchange of expert knowledge, experience, best practices and ideas, and the expansion of optimal and productive cooperation.
Fatma Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of DQG, said “This partnership gives us significant leverage to develop and introduce new concepts and ideas that will further consolidate UAE’s reputation as a leading innovator in the service field. The strategic partnership has been signed with the objective of providing more towards meeting the requirements in improving performance at the organizational level.”