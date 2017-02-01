Mobile
DIFC Courts handled cases totalling Dh5.85 billion in 2016

The DIFC Courts’ Small Claims Tribunal handled claims totalling Dh20.16 million in 2016

Gulf News
 

Dubai: DIFC Courts, Dubai’s established English-language commercial courts, handled cases totalling Dh5.85 billion, up 5 per cent year-on-year, in 2016, it announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The main Court of First Instance (CFI) handled about the same number of cases as in 2015 but saw the average value of each increase by 17 per cent to Dh104.58 million. The total value of cases heard by the CFI in 2016 was Dh2.71 billion, up 22 per cent.

DIFC Courts Chief Justice, Michael Hwang, said, “In a challenging year for the world economy, the DIFC Courts’ proven dispute resolution expertise was once again highly valued by the business community. Alongside serving the needs of court users, we made further progress in our ambitious five-year strategic plan to be among the world’s leading commercial courts by 2021, including notable achievements in judicial excellence and innovation, customer service enhancements, and collaboration with our local and international peers. We look forward to continuing this work in 2017 and to helping to make the UAE one of the best places in the world to do business.”

The DIFC Courts’ Small Claims Tribunal (SCT), which was the region’s first dispute resolution service of its kind the when it was established in 2007, continues to grow in popularity, handling claims totalling Dh20.16 million in 2016, up 5 per cent, with the average claim being Dh92,902, up 4 per cent year-on-year. Last year saw a significant advance in its ability to serve the users with the launch of the region’s first “smart” SCT, which enables individuals or smaller companies to participate in hearings from anywhere in the world.

Mark Beer, OBE, Chief Executive and Registrar of the DIFC Courts, added, “In 2016, the DIFC Courts continued to be the preferred dispute resolution forum for businesses of all sizes from both the UAE and overseas. Key attractions were our exceptionally strong enforcement regime, judicial bench and efficient, customer-centric processes, which were all enhanced over the last 12 months. The ability of the DIFC Courts to support business and economic growth has not gone unnoticed, and we were particularly proud to partner with judicial systems, governments and free trade zones at home and abroad as our regional and global connectivity grows.”

