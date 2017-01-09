Mobile
DFSA’s counterparty regulatory framework recognised at par with EU’s

The recognition is expected to encourage cross-border activity between European clearing members and CCPs located in the DIFC

Gulf News
 

DUBAI

The Dubai Financial Services Authority’s (DFSA) regulatory framework for central counterparties (CCPs) has been classified as equivalent to that of the European Union, the regulator said in a statement on Monday.

A central counterparty (CCP) clearing house is a regulated entity that reduces counterparty, operational, settlement, market, legal and default risk for traders.

A CCP is the counterparty to the buyer and the seller and guarantees the terms of a trade even if one party defaults on the agreement. The CCP collects enough money/guarantee from each buyer and seller for covering potential losses incurred by not following through on an agreement, resulting in the entity replacing the trade at the current market price. Monetary requirements are based on each trader’s exposures and open obligations.

The European Commission (Commission) has acknowledges the work undertaken by the DFSA to instill internationally-recognised best practices including a robust framework that promotes financial stability through a reduction in systemic risk.

The recognition is expected to encourage cross-border activity between European clearing members and CCPs located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) by reducing the regulatory burden to participate in the market.

“This development further evidences the DFSA’s commitment to implementing a regulatory framework for the DIFC that is in line with international standards set out under the Principles for Financial Market Infrastructures issued by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions. In doing so, the DIFC continues to cement its position as the leading hub for international financial services in the region,” DFSA said in a statement. Nasdaq Dubai is the DFSA-licensed CCP operating in the DIFC in respect of equites and derivatives trading.

“The DIFC has firmly established itself as the central gateway through which international and regional financial institutions conduct business across the region. The recognition received from the Commission for our regulatory framework for CCPs, will further strengthen the confidence market participants already have when operating in our Centre,” said Ian Johnston, Chief Executive of the DFSA.

Alongside the DIFC, the European Commission has published equivalence decisions for the regulatory frameworks for CCPs of India, Brazil, New Zealand, Japan and the UAE. Other jurisdictions whose CCP regimes are also recognised include the US, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore.

