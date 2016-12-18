Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Congolese cocoa waits for peace to pursue sweet future

For the past two years the region has been afflicted with waves of massacres that have killed 700 civilians

  • Workers storing sacks of cocoa beans at the SCAK cocoa processing plant in Beni.Image Credit: AFP
  • Antoine Kakule Kihumuledi (right), opening cocoa pods for the beans. That Kakule can today set his sights on bImage Credit: AFP
Gulf News
 

Mbau, DR Congo: Antoine Kakule Kihumuledi longs for a car to transport his cocoa crop and, like fellow residents in the Beni region in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, he wants peace so he can pursue his dreams.

Kakule, 51, is a pioneer in cultivating cocoa in this area of Nord Kivu province, which has been ravaged by war and violence for two decades.

He began planting in the middle of the Second Congo War (1998-2003) and had his first harvest sometime around 2007.

With the help of a sickle mounted at the end of a long shaft, the father of six children cuts the yellow and orange pods from the cocoa trees which grow on his plantation in Mbau, some 25 kilometres to the north of the town of Beni.

But for the past two years the region has been afflicted with waves of massacres that have killed 700 civilians, mostly hacked to death.

Congolese officials have blamed the attacks on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a group of rebels dominated by puritanical Ugandan Muslims, but several expert reports have suggested that other groups, including elements within the Congolese army, took part in some killings.

The insecurity in the region is hindering the potential for cocoa cultivation to open a way for “an agricultural middle class to emerge,” said Jacques Matumo, administrator for ESCO Kivu, a local cocoa company.

“We lost a lot of growers” in the massacres, he said.

Some who survived “abandoned their fields” and their crops rotted, if they weren’t stolen first, he added.

Kakule says he feels safe as the Congolese army is stationed nearby, but admits he doesn’t dare venture further than their outpost.

In a country where the UN estimates nearly nine out of 10 people are living on less than $1.25 per day, Kakule considers himself fortunate.

He feeds his family with cassava and vegetables grown on his farm, and the cocoa is a cash crop.

After the cocoa pods are cut open, the pulp is left to ferment, during which it liquefies and drains away to expose the beans that are then dried under the sun. The dried beans are sold and eventually exported.

“The money allows me to school my children, pay for their medical care and undertake projects, such as building a new house,” Kakule said.

He is particularly proud of his daughter, who has just received her teaching degree.

Like much of the other natural resources and crops in DR Congo, one of the least developed nations on the planet, cocoa is not processed inside the country.

In 2015, Kakule sold 1,200 kilos of cocoa beans at a price above $2.00 per kilo. But world cocoa prices have fallen this year, and farmers are now selling their beans for between $1.60 and $2.00 per kilo depending on the quality.

That Kakule can today set his sights on buying a car to transport his crop is something of a dream come true, and due to a chance encounter with the ESCO Kivu company.

In 1998 the firm, which had long been present in Beni, decided to experiment with cocoa cultivation.

The original idea was to find a replacement to two crops which had traditionally been grown in the region for export: quinine bark and coffee. Demand for the bark used to make the anti-malarial drug quinine was dropping while coffee output was hit by a fungus outbreak.

The experiment was a success: the soil in the Beni region was suitable for cocoa trees and the dry season wasn’t too long.

Without any local demand for cocoa beans, the company “created the market” by providing farmers with a guarantee their crop would be purchased, said Matumo.

ESCO does not farm itself. Instead it provides independent farmers with technical support, including the help of agronomists, and then buys their cocoa beans to sell to Europe and the United States.

ESCO employs around 200 people and works in partnership with some 29,000 growers. One executive at its factory, who asked not to be named, said he made around $700 a month.

Its product is certified UTZ, a label guaranteeing a mode of production that is sustainable and mindful of the well-being of the local population and the preservation of the natural environment.

Today ESCO has a handful of small competitors following in its footsteps.

For Cleophas Paluku Kahongya, president of the Business Federation of Congo (FEC) in Beni, “cocoa has contributed greatly to the revival of the local economy”.

But another major problem is tax evasion. In 2015, about 9,000 tonnes out of an estimated total of 20,000 tonnes were exported secretly to Uganda to avoid Congolese taxes, Paluku said.

“It’s as if we are producing for the neighbouring country,” Matumo said.

In spite of the difficulties, ESCO Kivu remains confident. It has increased its exports and is ready to install a new line for sorting beans.

A pioneer in organic and fair trade chocolate confection in the United States, Theo Chocolate group said in an email to AFP that it is buying “a significant amount of cocoa” from the Kivu region through ESCO.

On its website, the chocolatier describes cocoa from the Kivu region as having “deep chocolate flavours with subtle nutty undertones” that complement the floral and citrus notes of cocoa beans from South America.

More from Economy

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Saudi Arabia projects $53b deficit in 2017

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed