China unveils measures to attract FDI

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

China unveils measures to attract FDI

The new measures came as China on Sunday set its GDP growth target at around 6.5% for 2017, down from last year’s 6.7%

Gulf News
 

Beijing: China will vie with India for FDI (foreign direct investment) as the world’s second largest economy on Sunday rolled out a slew of measures to attract foreign investment under its “Made in China” initiative.

“Foreign firms will be treated the same as domestic firms when it comes to licences applications, standard setting, government procurement and will enjoy same preferential policies under Made in China 2025 initiative,” Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in his annual speech to the National People’s Congress (NPC).

“We will revise the catalogue of industries open to foreign investment and make service industries, manufacturing and mining more open to foreign investment,” he said in a report to the opening ceremony of the annual session of the top legislature.

“We will encourage foreign invested firms to be listed and issue bonds in China and allow them to take part in national science and technology projects,” he said.

A single window model for processing international trade will be used more widely and customs clearance procedures will be integrated nationwide, he said.

The new measures came as China on Sunday set its GDP growth target at around 6.5 per cent for 2017, down from last year’s 6.7 per cent, as it braced for further slowdown of its growth.

China attracted FDI and foreign technology for decades which helped it to emerge as the world’s second largest economy. But economic slowdown and continued fall of exports dented its ability to attract FDI.

Steady momentum

After a slowdown in the past few years, China had better FDI inflows of $118 billion (Dh433 billion) last year, which is a 4.1 per cent year on year increase compared to 2015, according to Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

The ministry attributed the steady momentum to government action such as easing restrictions in free trade zones (FTZs) and simplified procedures for investment entry.

In 2016, laws on foreign investment were amended and measures were unveiled to simplify the approval procedure for foreign companies, a recent report by state-run Xinhua News Agency said.

In the last few years, India has become a major destination for FDI under the “Make In India” programme.

India replaced China as top destination for foreign direct investment in 2015 by attracting $63 billion worth FDI projects, according to a report.

India was for the first time the leading country in the world for FDI, overtaking the US which had $59.6 billion of greenfield FDI and China ($56.6 billion).

More from Economy

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Blockchain tech gains traction in Dubai

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza