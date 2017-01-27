Mobile
Chandrababu back in his CEO avatar rolls out red carpet for industry and investors at Vizag

Andhra CM said that he was setting a target of 15% growth next year

Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: Returning to his earlier avatar of the “CEO of Andhra Pradesh”, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today rolled out a red carpet for the captains of trade and industry and the investors declaring that his state had everything to make it number one economic and industrial growth engine in the country.

Hosting the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership summit at Visakhapatanam, Naidu extended a warm welcome to the investors, highlighting the number one rank of AP in “ease of doing business”.

“Last Year the state signed 927 MoUs out of which 592 involving an investment outlay of Rs2.82 trillion (Dh152.4 billion) were approved”, he told the inaugural session of the two day event in the port city.

At the same time Naidu was all praise for the “strong and effective leadership” of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“India is growing rapidly under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said adding that his government was also working to make Andhra Pradesh the number one state in all the sectors.

“In the coming years India will not have competition in the human resources,” Naidu said terming the tour power as a great blessing for the country. Technologically India will be in the forefront in the world, he said.

Pointing out that India was continuing to one of the fastest growing countries in the world in the IT sector, Naidu said that he was setting a target of 15 per cent growth next year.

Referring to the under construction new state capital Amaravati Naidu said that it will be a world class and an environment friendly green city.

Inviting the industrialists and the investors to make AP their destination the Chief Minister said that there was no dearth of water, power and land in the state.

He said that Andhra Pradesh’s economy will be based on ports, industrial corridor along the cost and use of technology in the administration.

The two day event, which will also have a session on “Sunrise Andhra Pradesh”, is also being attended by Union ministers Arun Jaitley, M Venkaiah Naidu, Ashok Gajapati Raju among others, CEOs of several companies and 350 delegates from different countries.

CII Secretary General Chandrajit Banerji said that while the focus of the conference would be on sustained economic growth in the present international scenario the conference will discuss the tremendous opportunities for growth in Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation and issues related to infrastructure.

