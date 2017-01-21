Canada hopeful TPP can survive without US, Trade Minister Says

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Canada hopeful TPP can survive without US, Trade Minister Says

Champagne said his top priority is ensuring Canada’s trade deal with the European Union

Gulf News
 

Ottawa: Canada will consider pursuing a new multilateral Pacific Rim trade deal now that President Donald Trump has signalled the US is abandoning the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in an interview on Friday that Canada would consider all its options with fellow TPP states, including whether a new deal can be salvaged without US participation. The new president hammered on an “America First” message in his speech, and the administration immediately vowed to withdraw from the Pacific deal in a policy statement posted to the revamped White House website.

“There’s a number of countries which would be interested in either considering bilateral trade agreements or seeing potentially what could be done with TPP,” Champagne said by phone from Davos, Switzerland, where he attended the World Economic Forum.

His comments signal Canada’s optimism the TPP can survive in some form without the US — echoing recent votes of confidence by Australia and Japan. But former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, the Conservative leader who signed his country on to the pact in 2015, has expressed doubts about its future.

“It’s certainly the case that, for the foreseeable future, the big multilateral trade deals are dead,” Harper said this week in New Delhi, where he delivered his first major public address since his defeat to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals shortly after acceding to the pact.

Trudeau’s trade envoy rejected Harper’s comments but agreed TPP likely won’t proceed in its current form. Champagne was appointed to the job earlier this month in a shuffle that saw his predecessor, Chrystia Freeland, promoted to Canada’s foreign ministry.

He co-hosted an event with World Trade Organisation ministers on Friday in Davos, where he called on the group to better advocate free-trade deals in an era of rising protectionist sentiment globally. “We need to have a WTO for the people,” Champagne said. “And we need to make the case that overall liberal trade has been good for everyone — including the United States.”

Champagne said his top priority is ensuring Canada’s trade deal with the European Union enters into force this spring. The pact, signed last year and known as CETA, is a model for new agreements that can calm backlash with strong environmental and labour standards, he said.

“This is my priority number one, two and three — CETA, CETA, CETA,” he said. “There’s enormous interest in the progressive trade agenda put forward by Canada.”

More from Economy

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGNSwitzerland
World Economic Forum
follow this tag on MGNWorld Economic Forum
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGN
World Economic Forum
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

Trump to get first sign of US economic health

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?