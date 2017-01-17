Bank of England’s Carney says UK reliant on buoyant consumers

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bank of England’s Carney says UK reliant on buoyant consumers

UK consumers ‘entirely looking through’ Brexit risks

Image Credit: Reuters
Mark Carney
Gulf News
 

LONDON: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Monday that he would keep a close eye on British consumers this year to see if their buoyant mood since June’s Brexit vote persists in the face of higher inflation.

Britain had one of the world’s fastest-growing advanced economies last year, but the central bank has forecast growth will slow in 2017 as inflation rises above target in response to sterling’s slump since the European Union referendum.

In his first speech of 2017, delivered at the London School of Economics, Carney said there were signs that British growth was relying more heavily on consumer spending — rather than investment or exports — which boded poorly for the future.

“Growth is expected to remain below past averages for the next few years. One corroborating indicator of this potential deceleration is that the UK expansion is increasingly consumption-led,” he said in a text provided by the BoE.

The central bank governor said evidence from the past 25 years showed that consumption-led expansions were generally weaker than broader-based ones, as they often became dependent on ever-higher rates of borrowing.

“At present, households appear to be entirely looking through Brexit-related uncertainties,” Carney said, adding that developments in consumer spending and borrowing would be an important factor for the BoE to watch this year and beyond.

British consumer borrowing grew by almost 11 per cent in the year to November, its fastest pace since 2005, and earlier on Monday a charity warned of a big increase in calls from people worried about their debts compared with a year earlier.

STEADY RATE OUTLOOK

Carney stuck close to the line on monetary policy that the central bank set out after its November and December policy meetings, and economists expect no change in rates in the wake of next month’s quarterly forecast update.

“The indication is that the Monetary Policy Committee is currently comfortable with its neutral stance,” IHS Markit chief UK economist Howard Archer wrote to clients after the speech.

The BoE cut rates to a record low 0.25 per cent in August and started a six-month programme of government bond purchases to boost an economy which appeared to be entering a slump after June’s vote to leave the EU.

However, the economy subsequently performed much more strongly than economists expected. In November, the BoE dropped plans to cut rates further, and next month policymakers will need to decide whether to extend the bond purchase programme.

“Monetary policy can respond, in either direction, to changes to the economic outlook as they unfold to ensure a sustainable return of inflation to the 2 per cent target,” Carney said, adding that the BoE was willing to tolerate a limited overshoot of its inflation target.

In November the BoE forecast 1.4 per cent growth for 2017, after growth of around 2 per cent in 2016. The BoE expects consumer price inflation will exceed 2.7 per cent by the end of this year — up from 1.2 per cent in November 2016 — due to a near-20 per cent fall in sterling against the dollar.

Sterling fell below $1.20 to one of its lowest levels in the past 30 years on Monday due to fears Prime Minister Theresa May will prioritise curbing immigration over retaining close economic ties with the EU when she sets out her approach to Brexit talks in a speech on Tuesday.

In a question-and-answer session after the speech, Carney declined to comment on the latest move or outlook for the currency, merely noting that the exchange rate moved up and down.

More from Economy

tags from this story

Theresa May
follow this tag on MGNTheresa May
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessEconomy

tags

Theresa May
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Economy

UAE business confidence drops

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access