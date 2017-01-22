Mobile
Australia opens talks with UK over trade deals ahead of Brexit

The value of Australia’s trade with the UK was A$27 billion in 2015-16, split between A$12 billion in exports and A$15 billion in imports

Gulf News
 

Sydney:

Australia will open talks in London this week with the UK over new trade and investment deals ahead of Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

Treasurer Scott Morrison said despite “growing international anti-trade sentiment” the federal government will look to improve the close relationship between Australia and the UK as Brexit takes shape. The value of Australia’s trade with the UK was A$27 billion ($20 billion) in 2015-16, split between A$12 billion in exports and A$15 billion in imports.

“Discussions during this visit will begin laying the foundations for Australia to strike new beneficial trade and investment arrangements with the UK that benefit our businesses, exporters and citizens,” Morrison said in a statement Sunday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to quit the single European Union market last week while retaining the ability to negotiate new trade deals with countries outside the bloc.

Morrison will also hold meetings with financiers on the UK’s affordable housing policies to determine if they are “fit for purpose” in Australia.

Meetings are scheduled with UK Chancellor Philip Hammond, Housing and Planning Minister Gavin Barwell and City Minister Simon Kirby.

Theresa May
United Kingdom
Brexit
Australia
Theresa May
United Kingdom
Brexit
Australia
