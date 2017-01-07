As shock therapy hits home, Saudis get to have a little fun

Riyadh, Beirut

Justin Bieber’s “Let me love you!” blared from giant speakers to greet the arriving audience. Once settled, there were gasps and laughter at the antics of two American magicians before people sat back to savour some opera, mime and dance.

“It’s a new experience,” Mohammad Al Mawla, 20, a university student from Riyadh, said as the crowd mingled outside the marquee in King Abdullah Economic City where the event was held. “We’d love to have more such shows in the kingdom.”

As part of a shock therapy to overhaul the deteriorating economy, the government is relaxing the rules on having fun in the ultra-conservative society — and also plans to make some cash from it. The kingdom is hardly synonymous with entertainment: religious police order music to be silenced and citizens usually travel to Dubai or Bahrain when they want to catch a movie or a show. Now the plan is to turn cheering people up into an industry.

Anmar Fathaldin, a Saudi who runs a ticketing website called Lammt, can’t wait because he will “make more money,” and have more things to do with his family.

Economic Vehicle

The changes are part of Vision 2030, the blueprint for a post-oil economy dropped on Saudis in April by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. It tackles everything from government spending on subsidies to the role of women in the workforce, and people are trying to figure out how it can work.

When it comes to fun, it states that by 2020, there will be more than 450 clubs providing a variety of cultural activities and events. The target is to double household spending on recreation to 6 per cent — that would be higher than the 4 per cent the US Labor Department shows Americans spent on entertainment in 2015 — and create 100,000 jobs, said Amr Al Madani, who runs the newly established General Entertainment Authority.

“This is an economic vehicle,” said Al Madani, 36. The focus will be on families and the “guiding principles are our Islamic and cultural values,” he said.

Getting Talent

The authority sponsored events in the kingdom’s biggest cities and in 2017 plans to expand its activities to other regions. So far, they have included World Wrestling Entertainment in Riyadh — for men and their kids only — and a motor sports and music show that drew 6,000 spectators to a venue outside Jeddah. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is looking into a Saudi project and Six Flags agreed to open a theme park in the kingdom. James Reid-Anderson, chairman of Six Flags, said the park would cost as much as $500 million.