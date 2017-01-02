Mobile
Al Mansouri meets Tatarstan’s president

Meeting discusses ways to boost bilateral economic, trade ties

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Minister of Economy, Sultan Al Mansouri, met with Tatarstan’s President Rustam Minnikhanov to discuss ways to boost the two’s bilateral economic and trade relations. Tatarstan is a Russian Republic located in the Volga Federal District.

During the meeting in Dubai, both sides also discussed opportunities for mutually beneficial investments, ways to enhance their economic and trade cooperation, and ways to promote common development interests.

Al Mansoori underscored joint opportunities in tourism, petrochemical, manufacturing, infrastructure, real estate, and agriculture, saying these sectors are the country’s top priorities to ensure food security.

