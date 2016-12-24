Ajman Ruler approves 2017 budget
Ajman: His Highness Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman has approved Dh1.178 billion budget for Ajman for the fiscal year 2017.
Shaikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman has issued resolution No (15) of 2016 regarding the approval of the budget to translate the Ajman Vision 2021 and emirate’s future plans.
Shaikh Ammar said that the budget translates the directives of the Ajman Ruler based on wise financial policy that enhances the economic growth and continuity in strengthening the infrastructure which would contribute to occupying advanced ranks in the economic and social indicators under the Ajman Vision 2021.
Of the total budget, 34 per cent is allocated for supporting the economic and infrastructure development of the emirate, which would contribute to promoting the sustainable development march and will ensure dignified life and welfare for UAE citizens in various walks of life.
Government services
Six per cent is allocated for the outstanding government work. It will meet the needs of the society, and will develop and improve the business environment in Ajman. This will also promote government services to keep pace with current changes and market competitiveness in accordance with the best international practices.
Shaikh Ammar also indicated that the government seeks to develop the institutional work led by highly qualified Emiratis who work in accordance with well-planned policy and within smart and scientific legislations.
Marwan Al Ali, Director-General of Ajman Department of Finance said that the budget is a balanced and without any deficit, where the operation surplus stood at Dh329 million.