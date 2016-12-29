Mobile
13 new trademark-related smart services introduced by UAE economy ministry

Move aimed at enhancing the confidence of the business environment in the country

Gulf News
 

ABU DHABI: The UAE Ministry of Economy has launched 13 new trademark-related smart services as part of a move to integrate important additions to the Ministry’s system of smart services provided to UAE businesses across various sectors.

The new services, which complement the ministry’s mandate and functions, are available through its web site and official application available across all smart shops, as well as via smart devices like smartphones and tablets, the ministry said on Thursday.

The UAE is the first Arab country to connect its trademarks systems with the International IPAS system, which is responsible for trademarks at the World Intellectual Property Organisation, WIPO, said Minister of Economy Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri. “The addition of these new services is expected to add a new dimension of excellence to the trademark process.”

The new services, he noted, provide an integrated intelligent system of high quality services for trademark holders and facilitate the procedures to help preserve their rights and facilitate the completion of the transactions related to it.

The move enhances the confidence of the business environment in the country and contributes to achieving the Ministry’s goal of protecting intellectual property rights and creating a conducive environment for research and development, innovation and creativity, which are key pillars of UAE Vision 2021, he further noted.

“The launch of this new set of smart services is part of our ongoing efforts to promote the concept of smart government — pushing towards the smart shift of government services in various sectors and the aim to reduce the number of customers coming to the offices of the Ministry by 80 per cent, which are in support of the directives of the wise leadership to implement a smart government initiative at the federal level,” he said.

The Ministry of Economy is keen on implementing best-in-class applications and promoting the protection of intellectual property, which is evidenced in the launch of these 13-new trademark related services, Minister Al Mansouri explained.

