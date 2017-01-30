Waha Capital profits down 31 per cent in 2016

Dubai: Waha Capital, an Abu Dhabi-based investment firm, reported on Monday a 31 per cent decline in net profit, which reached Dh407.2 million in 2016 down from Dh587.8 million in 2015.

Total income grew, however, to reach Dh1.16 billion in 2016 — a six per cent increase over the Dh1.1 billion recorded in 2015, according to preliminary results posted to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) website.

The company did not provide details on the source of profit decline, but said that it had to pay one-off provisions.

“Some assets managed by Waha Capital’s Principal Investments division made lower contributions to the company’s income partly due to prudent one-off provisions.

Total income from the Principal Investments division, which includes portfolio companies AerCap Holdings, Dunia Group, Waha Land, Stanford Marina Group Mena Infrastructure Fund, and National Petroleum Services, decreased 21 per cent to Dh514.4 million in 2016,” the statement said.

Lower income contributions were reported from Dubai-based consumer finance firm, Dunia Group, and oil and gas firm Stanford Marine Group, which were both affected by challenging operating environments for their businesses, Waha said.

New York-listed aircraft leasing firm, AerCap Holdings, in which Waha owns a 15.23 per cent stake, reported steady operating performance in 2016.

Meanwhile, Waha Capital said its Capital Markets division recorded a strong rise in income, with its credit and equities funds outperforming. Total income generated by the Capital Markets division increase 76 per cent to Dh345.8 million in 2016.

“The Waha CEMEEA Fixed Income Fund produced a total return of 20 per cent in 2016, despite high volatility in the global credit markets as the US Federal Reserve began to raise benchmark interest rates,” the company said.

Waha Capital’s board of directors recommended a 20 per cent cash dividend distribution to shareholders.