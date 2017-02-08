Mobile
Volvo Cars posts strong earnings on record sales

Net profit soared by 90 per cent to 5.94 billion kronor, while sales climbed by 10 per cent to 164.04 billion kronor

Gulf News
 

Stockholm: Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars, owned by Chinese group Geely, said on Wednesday it posted a healthy profit rise in 2016, boosted by record sales and stronger finances. Net profit soared by 90 per cent to 5.94 billion kronor (633 million euros, $628 million, Dh2.4 billion), while sales climbed by 10 per cent to 164.04 billion kronor, Volvo said in a statement.

The brand sold more than 534,000 cars in 2016, 6 per cent more than its 2015 record. “I foresee that 2017 will also be a record year in terms of sales,” said chief executive Hakan Samuelsson.

Volvo has made a remarkable comeback since 2010, when the loss-making carmaker was taken over by Geely.

