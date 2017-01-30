Trust banks plan to sue Toshiba over 2015 accounting scandal

Tokyo: Japanese trust banks are preparing to sue Toshiba Corp over its 2015 accounting scandal, a fresh headache for the conglomerate as it scrambles to offset a separate imminent multibillion dollar write-down. The news follows an announcement by the struggling conglomerate on Friday that it will sell a minority stake in its memory chip business to raise funds and that its overseas nuclear division — the cause of its current woes — was now under review. Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the upcoming charge — estimated at around $6 billion, local media have also reported.

The announcements on Friday failed to clear up much of the uncertainty surrounding Toshiba and its shares lost 4 per cent in Monday morning trade.