Tejari signs MoU with Dubai SME to streamline procurement services

DUBAI

Dubai SME said on Tuesday it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tejari, the UAE-based strategic procurement company, mandating the deployment of a dedicated eProcurement platform for its members. The smart services portal will enable the exchange of data that will identify qualified SMEs and entrepreneurs and send alerts to members about the most suitable business opportunities. Tejari will be playing a key role in the implementation of the application to ensure successful adoption of the platform.