Tata Sons sues Mistry for alleged breach of confidentiality

Company claims ousted chairman’s actions have exposed it to potential claims from third parties for breach of confidentiality

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Tata Sons on Tuesday slapped a legal notice on its ousted chairman Cyrus P. Mistry for alleged breach of confidentiality by making public sensitive company documents including minutes of board meetings, financial information and data.

The company termed the act of attaching dozens of confidential and sensitive company documents with the petition filed by Mistry’s family investment firms before the National Company Law Tribunal against his removal, as “reckless failure” in discharging of “fiduciary, legal and contractual duties” by Mistry.

Mistry’s actions have exposed Tata Sons to potential claims from third parties for breach of confidentiality, the petition said, adding that Tata Sons will make him liable for all such claims.

