Taiwan’s TSMC chief praises Trump’s US jobs goal as Q4 profit sets record

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Taiwan’s TSMC chief praises Trump’s US jobs goal as Q4 profit sets record

TSMC to continue creating US jobs,chairman says

Gulf News
 

Taipei: The chief of Taiwan’s TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, on Thursday praised the goal of US. President-elect Donald Trump to create more jobs in the United States.

“Mr. Trump has said many times he wants to create jobs in the United States, we highly applaud that,” Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd Chairman Morris Chang told an investor conference.

Chang said TSMC has created hundreds of thousands of jobs in the United States over the last two to three decades, particularly in chip design — the so-called fabless industry, which sprouted from TSMC’s business model of making chips on a contract basis for other companies.

Chang expected TSMC would continue to create jobs in the United States, where it derives about 65 per cent of its revenue, but downplayed the idea of building a foundry there.

“I do not rule it out but I see a lot of sacrifices that we and our customers will have to make if we do that,” Chang said, pointing to the ease of re-deploying engineers across its factories in Taiwan, particularly during emergencies.

Chang’s comments came as TSMC posted record-busting revenue and net profit for the fourth quarter, exceeding analyst estimates.

Executives also said they did not expect any unusual slowdown the current quarter, a normally slower period for the technology sector, but remained conservative in their outlook.

“It really comes from the seasonality of our customers in the mobile area,” said co-Chief Executive Mark Liu. “We don’t see a major slowdown at all.” TSMC said revenue in the first quarter could fall at least 8.7 per cent from the fourth quarter.

For all of 2017, revenue is likely to grow 5 per cent to 10 per cent in US dollar terms, from the 10.6 per cent gain in 2016, executives said.

In Taiwan dollar terms, revenue rose 12.4 per cent last year.

Capital expenditure this year will be around $10 billion, compared with $10.19 billion in 2016, TSMC said.

The company also estimated profit margins in the fourth quarter would mostly carry into the first quarter.

In the final three months of 2016, net profit rose 37.6 per cent from a year earlier to T$100.2 billion ($3.16 billion), a quarterly record. Revenue rose 28.8 per cent to also set a quarterly record.

The company, which derives more than 60 per cent of revenue from communication applications, including for smartphones, estimated that global smartphone units would grow 6 per cent this year, with more of the gains coming from low-end handsets.

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessCompanies

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year