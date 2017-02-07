Mobile
Statoil vows to keep cutting costs after third consecutive loss

While the state-controlled company exceeded its 2016 savings target of $2.5 billion by more than a quarter

Gulf News
 

OSLO

Statoil ASA is targeting another $1 billion of cost savings this year as Norway’s biggest oil company seeks to turn the page on a market slump that produced a third straight quarterly loss.

While the state-controlled company exceeded its 2016 savings target of $2.5 billion by more than a quarter, Statoil posted an unexpected loss in the fourth quarter, partly due to exploration losses at its international business.

Still, Chief Executive Officer Eldar Saetre’s cost-cutting drive is beginning to bear fruit. Statoil has lowered the break-even price for five projects starting up in the next five years to an average of $27 a barrel, and says it can fund investments and dividends with cash from operations at $50 a barrel in 2017.

“We have reset our cost base,” Saetre told reporters on Tuesday. “You should never waste a good crisis. And Statoil is emerging from the downturn as a stronger, much more competitive company.”

After slashing investments by half to about $10 billion over the past three years, the company plans to increase spending to $11 billion in 2017. Statoil has delayed projects, reduced its workforce and increased debt as it maintains shareholder payouts. At the same time, efficiency improvements and lower rates from suppliers have reduced the cost of new projects by as much as half.

American impairments

Statoil reported a fourth-quarter adjusted net loss of $40 million, compared with an average analyst forecast for a $618 million profit. The company took a $2.3 billion impairment “mainly due to reduced long-term price assumptions with the largest effect being on unconventional onshore assets in North America,” it said.

Statoil fell 1.2 per cent to 154.7 kroner as of 9:50am in Oslo trading, paring the stock’s gain over the past 12 months to 27 per cent.

The company kept its dividend at 22 cents a share for the fourth quarter, with a scrip program allowing owners to be paid in shares. Statoil expects to keep payouts at the same level for the next three quarters, Saetre said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

Net debt to capital employed increased to 35.6 per cent at the end of the fourth quarter from 30.3 per cent three months earlier, partly because of the acquisition of a Brazilian oilfield.

Statoil raised its output target for 2017 to an increase of 4 per cent to 5 per cent, while predicting organic annual production growth of about 3 per cent from 2016 to 2020. Exploration spending in 2017 will be about $1.5 billion.

Brent crude recovered to about $55 a barrel at the end of last year, double the level at the beginning of 2016, after Opec and other producers agreed to cut output to drain a global glut, providing some relief to oil companies. Statoil rivals Exxon Mobil Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell Plc last week published weaker-than-expected profits, showing how the oil majors still have a way to go to a full recovery.

