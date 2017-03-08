SoftBank said to sell 25% stake in ARM to Vision Fund

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

SoftBank said to sell 25% stake in ARM to Vision Fund

The Japanese company will receive about $8 billion for the shares, the people said asking not to be identified because the details are private

Gulf News
 

Tokyo, London: SoftBank Group Corp. plans to sell a 25 per cent stake in ARM Holdings Plc to a technology fund it is creating with Saudi Arabia after lead investors expressed a desire to include the chipmaker in their portfolio, according to people familiar with the matter. The Japanese company will receive about $8 billion (Dh29 billion) for the shares, the people said asking not to be identified because the details are private.

The transaction will be separate from the $25 billion SoftBank plans to contribute to Vision Fund, one of the people said. The deal was previously reported by the Financial Times. SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son is in the process creating the $100 billion fund with the Saudis, Abu Dhabi investor Mubadala Development Co. and other backers that would make the Japanese billionaire one of the world’s biggest technology investors.

More from Companies

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessCompanies

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
masdar

Also In Companies

Akzo Nobel rejects $22b PPG bid

Business Gallery

Check out new cars unveiled in Geneva

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE