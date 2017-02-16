Snap said to set IPO valuation at as much as $22.2b

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Snap said to set IPO valuation at as much as $22.2b

In what could be the third-biggest technology offering of the past decade, sources said

Gulf News
 

San Francisco, New York

Snap Inc. set the valuation on its initial public offering at between $19.5 billion (Dh71.62 billion) and $22.2 billion in what could be the third-biggest technology offering of the past decade, people familiar with the matter said.

The maker of disappearing-photo application Snapchat is valuing its shares at $14 to $16 on a diluted basis, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private. It could be the biggest technology IPO since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. raised a record $25 billion in 2014.

A representative of Snapchat declined to comment. Details of the valuation was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

Snap is the first US social-media company to go public since Twitter Inc. debuted more than three years ago. Next up for Snap is the roadshow, where management will travel to cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York to pitch the stock to prospective investors. Snap’s revenue climbed sixfold last year to $404.5 million, compared with $58.7 million in 2015. Net losses widened to $514.6 million from $372.9 million in that period.

While management is sure to tout its revenue increases, Snap may face questions about its user growth, which slowed in the second half of 2016. By the fourth quarter, average daily active user growth fell below 50 per cent in those three months for the first time since at least 2014, according to the deal prospectus.

— Bloomberg

 

More from Companies

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessCompanies

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN
microsoft

Also In Companies

Kraft Heinz spurned in $143b Unilever approach

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her