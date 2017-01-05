Qatar’s IHG plans acquisitions after IPO

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Qatar’s IHG plans acquisitions after IPO

Company will either borrow or issue additional stock to buy new businesses

Gulf News
 

DOHA

Investment Holding Group (IHG), which plans to sell shares on the Qatar Stock Exchange through an offering that opens next week, is seeking acquisitions that will lift earnings even if sales continue to decline.

The company will either borrow or issue additional stock to buy new businesses because all of the proceeds from the initial public offering is going to the firm’s founders, Chief Executive Officer Wael Shtayyeh said in an interview in Doha on Wednesday. Investment Holding Group is selling 60 per cent of its equity to local investors in a sale valued at 490.8 million riyals ($135 million).

“We are planning to expand our activities into areas with high returns in 2017,” he said. Areas of interest include contractors in the oil and gas industry, and companies involved in infrastructure projects, Shtayyeh said.

Investment Holding Group, started more than 40 years ago, is looking to capitalize on a $200 billion spending spree ahead of the country’s hosting of the 2022 soccer World Cup and a rebound in oil prices amid efforts by major producers to curb supply. The expansion into new lines of business also comes as Qatar’s government, which swung to a deficit last year, plans to award 46 billion riyals of new projects this year.

Revenue slid 13 per cent in the first half of 2016 to 237 million riyals, while net income declined 4 per cent, according to the prospectus for the IPO. Shtayyeh attributed the drop in sales to the slowdown in Qatar’s economy last year, while a focus on higher-margin business helped to offset a bigger impact on the company’s profits, the CEO said.

Profitable business

Investment Holding, which counts Ghanim Sultan Al Hodaifi Al Kuwari and Wafa Soufan among its founders, owns majority stakes in eight construction contractors in Qatar. One of its most profitable divisions, Consolidated Engineering Systems Co., provided the fire-fighting system at Hamad International Airport and was responsible for half of the company’s first-half earnings, the prospectus shows.

The IPO opens January 8 and will end January 22, with the listing taking place once all the bids have been accepted and regulatory approvals done.

More from Companies

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessCompanies

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Companies

McDonald’s sells China operations for $2.1b

Business Gallery

Top tech products on show at CES 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car