Julphar CEO to step down

Process underway to select successor, company says

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Julphar, an Abu Dhabi-listed pharmaceutical manufacturer, announced a process is underway to select a successor for the chief executive officer who has decided not to renew his contract.

In a statement posted to the Abu Dhabi bourse, Julphar said that upon expiration of his contract, which comes in the second quarter of 2017, Dr Ayman Sahli has decided not to renew his contract a CEO.

The company’s board of directors has accepted the CEO’s decision to leave his position, and is looking for a successor.

