Imdaad generates $136m in revenue in 2016
Dubai: Imdaad, the GCC’s leading integrated facilities (FM) company, has registered an estimated revenue of $136 million (approximately Dh500 million) in 2016, marking an increase of 8-10 per cent, it said in a statement released on Monday.
The company, based in Dubai, signed a handful of major contracts with regional companies in Q4 of 2016, leading it to express optimism for 2017.
Imdaad also went on to announce that it had launched its new visual identity and new logo, in preparation for its 10th anniversary.