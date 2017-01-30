Mobile
Higher sales take Agthia profits up 10 per cent

Agthia reports Dh254m in net profit for 2016

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Agthia Group, the Abu Dhabi-based food and beverage company, reported on Monday Dh254.3 million in net profit for the full-year 2016, marking a 9.9 per cent increase over the Dh231.3 million recorded in 2015.

Net revenues also rose, reaching Dh2 billion during the year — up 7.8 per cent over the Dh1.87 billion in 2015, according to a preliminary results posted on the Abu Dhabi bourse website.

The company attributed the rise in net profits to higher sales and lower commodity costs, in addition to production efficiencies and a favourable product mix.

“Net revenues grew by eight per cent and reached Dh2.01 billion amid shrinking consumer spending and subsidy rationalisation, both creating a drag on our performance especially in the second half of the year,” the statement said.

In 2016, Agthia said it estimated a Dh15 million to Dh20 million impact on its net profit for the full year as a result of a change in the government’s flour and animal feed subsidy programme. The company stressed that the programme was a subsidy rationalisation rather than a full withdrawal of subsidy.

During the year, Agthia’s total assets increased by seven per cent to Dh2.5 billion on the back of property, plant, and equipment capital expenditure, in addition to increases in other current assets.

