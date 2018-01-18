Classifieds powered by Gulf News

GKN dismisses Melrose’s £7.4b hostile bid as ‘fake’

British engineering giant rejects turnaround specialist Melrose’s bid, saying terms of paper-and-cash offer ‘effectively unchanged’ from first approach

Gulf News
 

Bengaluru: British engineering group GKN dismissed Melrose’s £7.4 billion (Dh37.5 billion or $10.2 billion) hostile bid as “misleading” on Thursday.

GKN rejected turnaround specialist Melrose’s bid on Wednesday, saying that the terms of the paper-and-cash offer “effectively unchanged” from a first private approach on January 8, which GKN also spurned.

“GKN’s Board considers 32 per cent to be a fake premium. Melrose’s market capitalisation on 5 January was significantly smaller than GKN’s on the same day ... and Melrose brings no industrial synergies,” it said on Thursday. “The true, delivered premium is less than 11 per cent,” GKN, which has since set out plans to split its aerospace and automotive businesses, added.

More from Companies

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessCompanies

Also In Companies

Talks fail to resolve Dana Gas sukuk dispute

Business Gallery

Incredible stunts light up Kuwait sky

Business Videos

PlayWatch: VAT arrives in the UAE
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE gratuity pay calculator

UAE gratuity pay calculator

Another UAE flight intercepted by Qatar

Another UAE flight intercepted by Qatar

How much is a Good Conduct Certificate?

How much is a Good Conduct Certificate?

Watch: Qatari jets intercept UAE aircraft

Watch: Qatari jets intercept UAE aircraft

`Qatari Shaikh was a guest in UAE’

`Qatari Shaikh was a guest in UAE’

45 kilos free for these destinations from UAE

45 kilos free for these destinations from UAE

Rents fall in popular areas of Dubai, Sharjah

Rents fall in popular areas of Dubai, Sharjah

Bahrain condemns hostile act against UAE

Bahrain condemns hostile act against UAE

Watch: Dubai expat drives car inside mall

Watch: Dubai expat drives car inside mall