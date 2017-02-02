Explaining the high tech visas story

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Explaining the high tech visas story

Tech companies worry about cherished tech visas

Gulf News
 

New York: Next on the immigration chopping block? US tech companies fear the Trump administration will target a visa programme they cherish for bringing in programmers and other specialised workers from other countries.

Although these visas, known as H-1B, aren’t supposed to displace American workers, critics say safeguards are weak. Critics also say the programme mostly benefits consulting firms that let tech companies contract out their jobs to save money. The administration is considering a broad review of such programmes, though there weren’t many specifics in a draft executive order obtained by The Associated Press.

This comes amid President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US, including those who are employed by Google and other tech companies but were out of the country when the surprise order was issued Friday.

Here’s a look at how the H-1B visa programme works and why tech companies are worried.

Is this a tech visa programme?

The H-1B programme is open to a broad range of occupations, including architects, professors and even fashion models. Companies must affirm that the job requires a speciality skill that cannot be filled by a US worker.

Many of these skills happen to be in tech. According to the Labour Department, the top three H-1B occupations are computer systems analysts, application software developers and computer programmers. The Labour Department says about half of its H-1B certifications are for those three occupations.

By the numbers

The US government allows up to 85,000 new H-1B visas each year, and recipients can stay up to six years. Demand is usually higher, so the government holds an annual lottery. Advocates say that’s a sign the cap needs to be raised.

What about American jobs?

By law, companies are required to pay at least the prevailing wage for that occupation. In some cases, they also must make a good-faith effort to hire a US worker before turning to an H-1B worker.

The Labour Department must certify that these conditions have been met. After that, Homeland Security’s Citizenship and Immigration Services conducts a lottery and the State Department issues visas to the lucky winners.

Venky Ganesan, a managing director at venture capitalist firm Menlo Ventures, says that rather than displace low-wage workers, the programme encourages students to stay in the US after getting their degrees in high-tech specialities. He said many of them go on to start companies and hire US workers.

Sounds good, but

A 2011 study from the Government Accountability Office, the investigative arm of Congress, found that the Labour Department’s review is “cursory and limited by law to only looking for missing information and obvious inaccuracies”. An Associated Press review of Labour Department data showed that less than 2 per cent of applications were denied in fiscal 2016.

Critics say the programme has turned into a mechanism for companies to contract out jobs to consulting firms. Indeed, the data show that top companies certified for H-1B visas are large consulting firms. Apple ranked eighth, and no other traditional tech firm made the top 15 in the AP review.

Consulting firms targeted

Last week, Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren, whose district includes Silicon Valley, proposed raising the minimum annual salary for certain exemptions to $130,000, from $60,000. The change could require more companies to try to hire US workers first.

As news of the proposal circulated in India, shares of many Indian technology companies sank. The stocks of Wipro, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services — the fifth, seventh and 10th largest sources of H-1B applications — each fell 2 per cent to 4 per cent Tuesday on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

As a Democratic bill, it has virtually no chance of passage in the Republican Congress, although the idea could be incorporated into other measures from the GOP.

What else?

The draft order from the White House had few specifics, other than to review existing regulations, find ways to allocate visas more efficiently and ensure that beneficiaries are “the best and the brightest.”

This suggests that the Trump isn’t looking to kill the programme entirely.

The order didn’t propose anything specific about allocating visas, though one option is to scrap the lottery in favour of offering visas to the highest-paying jobs. Lofgren’s bill would prioritise visas for higher-paying jobs and set aside 20 per cent of slots for smaller businesses and start-ups.

Tech companies have been clamouring for the government to increase the number of annual visas allotted, but there’s no indication that’s on the agenda. In fact, the number of visas could go down. Although the cap itself is set by law, there’s no legal requirement for the administration to issue that many visas.

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Republican Party
follow this tag on MGNRepublican Party
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
APPLE
follow this tag on MGNAPPLE
Google
follow this tag on MGNGoogle

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessCompanies

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Republican Party
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
APPLE
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Companies

Sony records 84% quarterly profit drop

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah