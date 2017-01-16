Essilor to buy eyewear maker Luxottica for about $24b

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Essilor to buy eyewear maker Luxottica for about $24b

The deal creates a branded goods giant with a market value that rivals the second-biggest luxury maker Hermes International

Gulf News
 

Milan: French lensmaker Essilor International SA agreed to buy Luxottica Group SpA, the maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, for about €22.8 billion ($24 billion), combining the largest manufacturer and retailer in eyewear and solving management transition issues for the 81-year-old founder of Luxottica.

Luxottica investors will get 0.461 of an Essilor share for each share they own, the companies said in a statement Monday. The bid values Milan-based Luxottica at €47.07 a share based on Friday’s closing price for Essilor, 5 per cent lower than where Luxottica finished the week. Essilor gained as much as 19 per cent while Luxottica rose as much as 15 per cent.

Leonardo Del Vecchio, Luxottica’s founder and controlling shareholder, agreed to the deal and will lead the new company with equal powers as Essilor Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hubert Sagnieres, 61. Luxottica has had difficulty retaining top management in past years, with two former CEOs resigning.

“The deal is excellent news for both stocks,” wrote Luca Solca, an analyst at Exane BNP Paribas, who said the acquisition solves the problem of who will run Luxottica next.

The deal creates a branded goods giant with a market value that rivals the second-biggest luxury maker Hermes International. The companies said they expect revenue and cost synergies of €400 million to €600 million in the medium term. Paris-based Essilor is the largest manufacturer in the industry and Luxottica the biggest retailer, according to Chris Cooper, an analyst at Jefferies.

Essilor Chairman and CEO Hubert Sagnieres, 61, will become executive vice-chairman and deputy CEO with powers equal to Del Vecchio’s. The combined company will have more than €15 billion in annual revenue. Del Vecchio will be the single largest shareholder, controlling a stake of between 31 and 38 per cent.

Del Vecchio’s Delfin investment company agreed to contribute its 62 per cent stake in Luxottica to Essilor in exchange for stock in the newly created group that will be listed in Paris. Essilor will then make a mandatory offer for the remaining Luxottica stock at the same exchange ratio. Mediobanca SpA advised Delfin, while Citigroup Global Markets and Rothschild worked for Essilor.

Luxottica, which also makes frames for luxury brands such as Armani, Chanel, and Prada, has a market value of about 24 billion euros as of Friday, with about €22 billion for lens maker Essilor. Luxottica, which owns the Sunglass Hut retail chain, also is developing voice-activated glasses that coach cyclists and runners.

“This is a merger where they will be able to complement each other and create economies of scale on the supply chain,” said Catherine Lim, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. “Luxottica is a licensee of major branded eyewear while Essilor has been more focused on making lenses.”

Luxottica increasingly competes with large luxury players such as Kering in a global eyewear industry worth about $121 billion last year, according to data from Euromonitor. The company’s expansion into lenses is attractive amid rising consumer demand and as the segment offers high margins, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Demand for eyewear is expanding in emerging markets with more than 2.3 billion people in Asia, Africa and Latin America needing optical frames, according to Exane BNP Paribas.

The two companies have been on a “collision course,” Exane said in a note in October as Luxottica moves into lens manufacturing while Essilor advances into frames and acquires control of online eyewear retailers. Lens manufacturing will be a big deal for Luxottica as it makes it independent for sun and prescription lenses, it said.

Luxottica announced last March it will seek to accelerate growth by investing more than €1.5 billion over three years.

Essilor shares surged 15 per cent to €117.30 at 9:13am in Paris, while Luxottica climbed 13 per cent to €56.15.

More from Companies

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessCompanies

Also In Companies

BAT buys out US firm Reynolds in mega-deal

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon