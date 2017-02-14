DXB Entertainments losses jump more than four-fold to Dh485m

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

DXB Entertainments losses jump more than four-fold to Dh485m

Expenses rise in 2016 amid pre-opening of theme parks

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives
Visitors at Legoland, a DXB Entertainment’s theme park. The company saw costs swell during a year it was promoting and opening different phases of its theme parks.
Gulf News
 

DUBAI

DXB Entertainments, the Dubai-listed company behind Dubai Parks and Resorts, reported on Tuesday Dh484.8 million in losses in 2016, more than four-fold the Dh111 million losses recorded in 2015.

The rise in losses comes amid a jump in costs, with general, marketing, and selling expenses up by more than fourfold in 2016 to reach Dh589 million, as the company was the in the midst of promoting and opening different phases of its theme parks

In a statement posted to the Dubai bourse, the company said the losses reflect pre-opening expenses, and that by the end of 2017, DXB Entertainments will be in a “good position to deliver stable revenue and visitor numbers”.

“The last quarter of 2016 was a challenging one as the company shifted focus from construction to operations. The last elements of the destination were in the final stages of delivery with various milestones overlapping and small slippages causing impact on targets,” Raed Al Nuaimi, DXB Entertainments chief executive officer, said in a statement.

He said that the figures for 2016 were reflective of the “ramp-up of the business,” with the next quarters expected to be “more reflective of attendance levels and in-park spending habits”.

Revenues in 2016 reached Dh75.9 million, of which Dh63.4 million were from theme parks, the company said. It pointed that the theme park revenue only covers LegoLand Dubai in November and December, and a few weeks for Bollywood Parks Dubai and Motiongate Dubai.

In terms of operational performance, the company said construction of Six Flags Dubai commenced in July 2016, with the theme park on track to open in late 2019.

LegoLand Hotel

In a separate statement on Tuesday, DXB Entertainments said it is working with Merlin Entertainments Group to bring the first LegoLand Hotel to the Middle East. The 250-room hotel will open at Dubai Parks and Resorts and will be the second hotel there.

The company’s share prices rose 2.75 per cent on Tuesday to reach Dh1.12.

More from Companies

tags from this story

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGNDubai International Airport

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessCompanies

tags

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Companies

Kraft Heinz spurned in $143b Unilever approach

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa