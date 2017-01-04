DWTC awards Dh725m contract to Al Futtaim Carillion
Abu Dhabi: Dubai World Trade Centre awarded Al Futtaim Carillion a contract to deliver phase 1A6 of One Central, an integrated real estate development located between Emirates Tower and Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.
The contract, which is worth around Dh725 million, will begin in January 2017 and is scheduled for full completion at the end of 2018. The latest phase of One Central has a built up area of 182,500 square metres and comprises two Grade A office buildings of 12 and 8 floors.