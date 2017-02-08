Disney CEO Iger says he is open to extending his term

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Disney CEO Iger says he is open to extending his term

Investor favourite Bob Iger’s current contract ends in June 2018, and shareholders are eager that he is replaced by a steady pair of hands

Image Credit: Agencies
Bob Iger
Gulf News
 

Los Angeles

Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Tuesday he is open to extending his term as the head of Walt Disney Co, offering investors a sign of potential stability at the media company as it reported a dip in quarterly advertising at ESPN.

Investor favourite Iger’s current contract ends in June 2018, and shareholders are eager that he is replaced by a steady pair of hands. In Iger’s 12 years at the helm of Disney, the company’s shares have more than tripled in value, compared to roughly a doubling of the S&P 500.

During a conference call on Tuesday, Iger said he was confident a successor would be chosen “on a timely basis.” He added that he would consider extending his term “if it is in the best interest of the company.” It would not be the first time Iger has extended his stay in office. He originally announced plans to retire in April 2015, agreed to stay on through June 2016, then later agreed to remain until June 2018.

“The fear was (investors) had no idea who is going to step in, and so Bob Iger staying is probably is exactly what investors wanted to hear,” BTIG analyst Rich Greenfield said.

In its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, Disney posted lower-than-expected revenue for October to December, hurt by the drop in advertising revenue at ESPN and an unfavourable comparison in the movie business due to the record success of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” a year earlier.

Shares initially fell more than 2 per cent after the quarterly report but regained some ground after Iger’s comments about his future. They were down about 0.5 per cent in after-hours trading.

CORD CUT

The unexpected revenue drop overshadowed Disney’s profit, which topped Wall Street expectations. Excluding items, the company earned $1.55 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.49. Profit was lifted by a 13 per cent increase from Disney’s international and domestic theme parks.

Investors, however, have closely scrutinised sports juggernaut ESPN since a disclosure of subscriber losses in 2015 amid “cord cutting” by people who drop pay TV subscriptions.

For the December quarter, the network reported a rise in programming costs that may have been bigger than Wall Street expected, Edward Jones analyst Robin Diedrich said: “That could be a disappointment for shareholders.” It also reported lower advertising revenue, in part from the timing of college football bowl games. ESPN aired three fewer playoff broadcasts in the quarter compared to a year ago.

The company’s total revenue fell 3 per cent from a year ago to $14.78 billion in the quarter that ended Dec. 31.

Analysts on average had expected revenue to rise slightly to $15.26 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue in Disney’s cable networks business, which includes ESPN and the Disney Channels, fell 2.1 per cent to $4.43 billion.

Operating income dropped 4 per cent to $1.4 billion.

At the movie studio, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” took in more than $1 billion at global box offices but could not match the $2 billion from “Force Awakens” a year earlier. Operating income at the movie unit fell 17 per cent to $842 million.

The company in November promised earnings per share growth from this fiscal year onwards, betting ESPN would attract more online viewers and the new Shanghai theme park would lure visitors and on its new movie releases.

Net income attributable to Disney dropped to $2.48 billion, or $1.55 per share, from $2.88 billion, or $1.73 per share, a year earlier.

More from Companies

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessCompanies
star warssp 500

Also In Companies

Reckitt Benckiser to buy Mead Johnson for $16.6b

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system