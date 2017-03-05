Dafza reports 16% rise in profits in 2016

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dafza reports 16% rise in profits in 2016

Authority sees 2% increase in revenues

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (Dafza) reported on Sunday a 16 per cent increase in net profit for 2016 and a two per cent jump in total revenues, without divulging the actual numbers. The Authority’s total assets grew by 28 per cent during the year.

In a statement, Dafza said the total leasable area of multinational companies occupying the Freezone rose by 44 per cent, while total leased office space increased by 13 per cent.

Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Dafza, said that the Authority’s growth highlights its ability to maximise opportunities for supporting the UAE’s efforts in boosting a post-oil economy.

“The freezone played an economic and strategic role in promoting attractiveness of the local investment environment, which has further strengthened Dubai’s position as the top of global investment destinations. We are confident of even more promising prospects as we prepare to launch our Strategic Plan for 2017-2021, which will implement ambitious initiatives in line with the strategies and directives of the wise leadership of the UAE,” he said in a statement.

The 2017-2021 strategy outlines objectives to contribute to Dubai’s gross domestic product, meet future demand, and support the economic diversification policies of the country.

Sectors

In 2016, Dafza grew the number of its hosted multinational companies, which currently account for 32 per cent of all companies operating within the freezone. The information technology, electronics and telecommunications sectors accounted for the largest share at 27 per cent of the total number of companies that operated within the Freezone last year.

The consumer products sector came second at 10 per cent, followed by the engineering and building materials, aerospace and aviation, and related services sectors which shared third place at 9 per cent.

Dafza also said 2016 saw growth in foreign direct investments from major global markets that include the UK, the US, Germany, India, France, Japan, Switzerland, Italy and Singapore.

In 2015, Dafza accounted for nearly Dh110 billion of Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade, representing 9 per cent of the emirate’s total trade.

More from Companies

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGNSwitzerland
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessCompanies

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Italy
follow this tag on MGN
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Companies

Saudi Aramco may be valued at $1-1.5tr -survey

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza